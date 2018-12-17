Combat in the classroom

Media player
The teenager studying military tactics at school
A surge of patriotism in Poland has resulted in increased demand for military classes in high schools.
The BBC joined one student, Doris for field training and combat lessons.
17 Dec 2018
