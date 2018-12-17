Combat in the classroom
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The teenager studying military tactics at school

A surge of patriotism in Poland has resulted in increased demand for military classes in high schools.

The BBC joined one student, Doris for field training and combat lessons.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Dec 2018