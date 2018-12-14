'We won't be renegotiating the deal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leo Varadkar says EU will not renegotiate Brexit deal
Leo Varadkar says the EU is willing to clarify aspects of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, but will not renegotiate the deal.
Speaking in Brussels, the Irish prime minister said questions over the Irish border needed to be answered now so that "no side can use it as leverage in future relationship talks".
-
14 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46568275/leo-varadkar-says-eu-will-not-renegotiate-brexit-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window