Hungary MPs protest over 'slave' law

Two Hungarian lawmakers have been thrown out of the state TV headquarters after they tried to broadcast a petition against new labour laws.

New rules mean companies can demand up to 400 hours of overtime a year and delay payment for it for three years.

Hungary has seen five days of street protests against the reforms, with about 10,000 people rallying in Budapest on Sunday.

  • 17 Dec 2018
