Migrant crisis: Who is now rescuing migrants at sea?
Thousands of migrants are still losing their lives trying to reach Europe by boat. But there are now far few rescue vessels operating than there once were. So who is helping to save those trying to cross the Mediterranean?
Reality Check investigates.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.
21 Dec 2018
