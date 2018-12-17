Video

Drone footage has emerged of the aftermath of an attack at a house in the Republic of Ireland in which eight security guards were injured.

The attack happened at about 05:30 local time on Sunday at a recently repossessed house in Falsk near Strokestown in County Roscommon.

A large number of men in high-visibility jackets arrived and attacked the security guards with baseball bats.

Four vehicles were also burned out and a guard dog killed.

Three of the eight people who were injured required hospital treatment.

Footage courtesy of RTÉ.