Drone footage of aftermath of Roscommon attack
Drone footage has emerged of the aftermath of an attack at a house in the Republic of Ireland in which eight security guards were injured.

The attack happened at about 05:30 local time on Sunday at a recently repossessed house in Falsk near Strokestown in County Roscommon.

A large number of men in high-visibility jackets arrived and attacked the security guards with baseball bats.

Four vehicles were also burned out and a guard dog killed.

Three of the eight people who were injured required hospital treatment.

Footage courtesy of RTÉ.

  • 17 Dec 2018