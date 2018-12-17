Media player
Drone footage shows aftermath of Roscommon attack
Drone footage has emerged of the aftermath of an attack at a house in the Republic of Ireland in which eight security guards were injured.
The attack happened at about 05:30 local time on Sunday at a recently repossessed house in Falsk near Strokestown in County Roscommon.
A large number of men in high-visibility jackets arrived and attacked the security guards with baseball bats.
Four vehicles were also burned out and a guard dog killed.
Three of the eight people who were injured required hospital treatment.
Footage courtesy of RTÉ.
17 Dec 2018
