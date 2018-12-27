Armenia earthquake 30 years on

Video

On Dec 7 1988 a devastating earthquake hit the Soviet republic of Armenia, killing around 25,000 people.

Following an appeal for assistance from Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, rescue teams came from all over the world.

Among them was a team from Lancashire Fire Brigade in the UK.

Two of the firefighters from that team – Paul Burns, now aged 75, and Reggie Berry, 69 – went back to Spitak to see how the area has recovered.