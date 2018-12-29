Siberia's Bitcoin Babushkas
Video

Bitcoin Babushkas: Cryptocurrency mining in Siberia

Siberia may be the last place you’d expect to find cutting-edge cryptocurrency mining, but conditions in the remote Russian region are said to be ideal.

The BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford travelled to Irkutsk to find out more and discovered some surprising characters involved in mining for Bitcoins: Russian babushkas.

