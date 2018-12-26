'Why I chose parkour over Olympic dreams'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parkour's leading lady Silke Sollfrank on quitting gymnastics

Silke Sollfrank is a professional athlete from Germany who turned her back on gymnastics and Olympic aspirations and found parkour and fresh inspiration.

She spoke to BBC World Service about what made her change her sporting ambitions and the physical and mental challenges of parkour.

Listen to The Conversation for more on this story.

Video produced by Trystan Young

(Picture credit: Matthias Voss)

  • 26 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'My mum was against me doing parkour'