Parkour's leading lady

Video

Silke Sollfrank is a professional athlete from Germany who turned her back on gymnastics and Olympic aspirations and found parkour and fresh inspiration.

She spoke to BBC World Service about what made her change her sporting ambitions and the physical and mental challenges of parkour.

(Picture credit: Matthias Voß)

