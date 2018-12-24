Two hundred years of Silent Night
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Two hundred years of Silent Night

The Christmas carol Silent Night is celebrating its 200th birthday.

It was first performed in Austria, in the village of Oberndorf near Salzburg, on Christmas Eve 1818.

But what's the story behind its composition and why has it remained so popular?

Producer/ correspondent: Bethany Bell. Filmed and edited: Fabian Chaundy

  • 24 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Christmas's most terrifying solo