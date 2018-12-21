Hungary 'Slave law' protests explained
Hungary's ongoing mass protests may mark a turning point.

Protests against Vicktor Orban, the country's right-wing leader, are far from new, but the controversial overtime or 'slave law' may have united Hungary's typically fractured opposition.

On the ground, the BBC's Nick Thorpe explains.

