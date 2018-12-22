Sixth weekend of Yellow Vest protests

Video

Yellow Vest protesters have staged more demonstrations in the French capital, Paris, making it the sixth weekend in a row.

Numbers on the street are estimated to be some of the lowest since protests began back in November.

One person died in a road accident on Friday night, becoming the tenth death in the protests so far.

Last week, the country's president Emmanuel Macron announced a series of conciliatory measures to ease tensions and in a televised address admitted the anger of protesters was "in many ways legitimate".

Scattered 'yellow-vest' protests in France