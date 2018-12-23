Media player
Gilet Jaunes: Clashes in Paris at 'yellow vest' protests
"Yellow Vest" protesters and police clashed in the French capital Paris on Saturday night.
The protesters hurled objects at police and chased after them when they tried to get away.
More than 100 people at the marches were arrested on Saturday, police said.
It came after demonstrations throughout France for a sixth consecutive Saturday.
Only 66,000 protesters were thought to have come out this week however, compared with 282,000 at the start of the protests on 17 November.
23 Dec 2018
