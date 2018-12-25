Priest learns to sign to make sermons inclusive

Media player
Priest learns sign language to make sermons more inclusive
A pastor says he wants his congregation to get the word of God directly from him and not through an interpreter.
Ivan Kuziuk in Grodno, western Belarus, decided to learn to sign after realising he couldn't communicate properly with everyone at his church.
25 Dec 2018
