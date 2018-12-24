Mount Etna has 'flank eruption'

Media player
Mount Etna has first 'flank eruption' in over a decade
Europe's most active volcano erupted on Monday and officials have reported more than 130 earthquakes nearly.
Volcanic ash covered surrounding villages and planes into nearby Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.
24 Dec 2018
