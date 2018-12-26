Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mount Etna: Aerial footage shows damage from Italy quakes
Aerial footage has captured the aftermath of two earthquakes that have struck Sicily.
The quakes followed the eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, on Monday.
Dozens of people were injured and buildings were damaged in several villages nearby.
-
26 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46689502/mount-etna-aerial-footage-shows-damage-from-italy-quakesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window