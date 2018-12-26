Aerial footage shows Italy quake damage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mount Etna: Aerial footage shows damage from Italy quakes

Two large earthquakes have struck Sicily since Mount Etna erupted on Monday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Dec 2018