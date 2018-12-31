Lederhosen love
Lederhosen love among Austria's millennials

Lederhosen and dirndl dresses are making a comeback in Austria. For many years traditional clothes, known as Tracht, were seen as very conservative – and were sometimes connected with far–right politics. But these days, many millennials are embracing their traditions.

  • 31 Dec 2018