Happy ending for rescued puppy

A puppy that was rescued barely alive from a frozen lake by a police diver in Turkey has been adopted by her rescuer.

She was suffering from hypothermia when she was pulled from the lake but has made a miraculous recovery.

Her new owner has named her Buz, which means ice in Turkish.

