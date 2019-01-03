Smashing up cars for fun (legally)
The place where you can smash up cars for fun

A company in the Netherlands is offering an alternative form of stress and anger management - a car smash up. But not everyone thinks it's the best way to relieve stress.

  • 03 Jan 2019