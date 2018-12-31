Media player
Russia explosion: Rescuers pick through rubble after blast
Rescuers are combing through the rubble of a Russian apartment block which partially collapsed after an explosion.
At least four people are known to have died as a result of the blast in Magnitogorsk, in the centre of the country.
Officials say it was caused by a gas leak.
31 Dec 2018
