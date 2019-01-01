Media player
New Year's Eve beach bonfire sparks 'firenados' in the Netherlands
Revellers watched as on as multiple fires broke out in the resort of Scheveningen, in the Netherlands.
The bonfire, which was made from wooden pallets, was lit in an annual competition with neighbouring Duindorp.
01 Jan 2019
