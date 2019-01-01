Beach bonfire sparks 'firenados'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Year's Eve beach bonfire sparks 'firenados' in the Netherlands

Revellers watched as on as multiple fires broke out in the resort of Scheveningen, in the Netherlands.

The bonfire, which was made from wooden pallets, was lit in an annual competition with neighbouring Duindorp.

  • 01 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Firenado' rages in British Columbia