Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Magnitogorsk: Russian rescuers pull baby from rubble
An 11-month-old boy is taken to hospital in a critical condition after being pulled from a block of flats that collapsed in Russia.
The apartment block in the city of Magnitogorsk in the Urals was destroyed in a blast believed to have been caused by a gas leak on Monday. At least eight people have died.
-
01 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46730821/magnitogorsk-russian-rescuers-pull-baby-from-rubbleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window