French revellers start 2019 stuck on ride
A helicopter had to be called in to help rescue eight people from a fairground ride after a new part caused a breakage.

Firefighters on the ground were unable to reach the passengers on the ride at a fair in the French town of Rennes.

  • 01 Jan 2019
