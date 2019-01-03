Smashing up cars for fun (legally)
The place where you can smash up cars for fun

A company in the Netherlands is offering an alternative form of stress and anger management - a car smash up.

Customers are provided with sledgehammers, bats and even golf clubs to take out their frustrations.

But not everyone thinks it's the best way to relieve stress.

Video journalist: Anna Holligan

