Pope Francis shows off ball-spinning skills

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pope Francis shows off ball-twirling skills with Cuban circus
Pope Francis impressed crowds at the Vatican as he showed off his ball-twirling skills.
A group of Cuban circus performers had joined him at his weekly general address - they carried out acrobat moves and danced to salsa music.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46748082/pope-francis-shows-off-ball-twirling-skills-with-cuban-circusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window