'A problem created in London' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
The Irish and German leaders have discussed how to help Theresa May get her Brexit deal through Parliament.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar said he held a 40-minute phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday morning at her request.

He said they agreed to offer reassurances and guarantees to the UK, but would not change the existing deal.

  • 03 Jan 2019