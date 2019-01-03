Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Brexit was a problem created in the UK' - Leo Varadkar
The Irish and German leaders have discussed how to help Theresa May get her Brexit deal through Parliament.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar said he held a 40-minute phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday morning at her request.
He said they agreed to offer reassurances and guarantees to the UK, but would not change the existing deal.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46751625/brexit-was-a-problem-created-in-the-uk-leo-varadkarRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window