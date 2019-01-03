Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MSC Zoe: Coastguard video shows containers toppling
Footage filmed by the Dutch coastguard shows precariously balanced containers on board the MSC Zoe.
At least 270 shipping containers fell off the cargo ship near the coast of the Netherlands during a storm.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46752885/msc-zoe-coastguard-video-shows-containers-topplingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window