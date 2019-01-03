Coastguard video shows containers toppling
MSC Zoe: Coastguard video shows containers toppling

Footage filmed by the Dutch coastguard shows precariously balanced containers on board the MSC Zoe.

At least 270 shipping containers fell off the cargo ship near the coast of the Netherlands during a storm.

  • 03 Jan 2019
