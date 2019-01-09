Croatian women share stories of 'obstetric violence'

Video

Croatia has been experiencing its own ‘me too’ moment. Women there have been coming out with their accounts of what activists have called “obstetric violence” - painful gynaecological procedures and abusive treatment during pregnancy and childbirth.

Campaigners say it’s happened for decades, but it wasn’t until one MP spoke out in Parliament about her own ordeal that a national debate started - under #BreakTheSilence.

Croatia is a predominantly Catholic country, a patriarchal society reticent to talk openly about female reproductive health.

Video produced by Krassi Twigg and Suniti Singh.

