Anti-Semitism 'back in vogue'

Pinchas Goldschmidt, who is the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, tells Stephen Sackur that terrorist attacks on Jews in Europe and “attacks on religious practice” show that “anti-Semitism is back in vogue.”

A survey of European Jews by the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency, published in December, found that 40 percent were considering leaving their home countries because they no longer felt safe, with the EU warning that anti-Semitism had become "disturbingly normalised".

