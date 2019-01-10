Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French Alps skiers rescued in dramatic helicopter manoeuvre
Footage has emerged of the heart-stopping helicopter rescue of a group of skiers from the Pass of Anterne in the French Alps.
One of the skiers was struggling with a knee injury, and were able to call for help using a mobile phone.
The pilot said the rescuers chose to perform the manoeuvre, known as a "skate support", because of the weather conditions during the incident, which took place on 2 January.
-
10 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46817131/french-alps-skiers-rescued-in-dramatic-helicopter-manoeuvreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window