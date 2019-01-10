Skiers rescued in dramatic helicopter manoeuvre
Footage has emerged of the heart-stopping helicopter rescue of a group of skiers from the Pass of Anterne in the French Alps.

One of the skiers was struggling with a knee injury, and were able to call for help using a mobile phone.

The pilot said the rescuers chose to perform the manoeuvre, known as a "skate support", because of the weather conditions during the incident, which took place on 2 January.

