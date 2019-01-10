Heavy snow hits Europe

Media player
Heavy snow hits parts of Europe
Several people have died as heavy snow continues to cause disruption across parts of Europe.
In Austria, avalanches claimed the lives of several people, while temperatures dropped to record lows in northern Greece.
10 Jan 2019
