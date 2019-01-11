Police release CCTV of German MP attack
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police release CCTV of an attack on German MP Frank Magnitz

German authorities released CCTV footage of an attack on far-right MP Frank Magnitz in central Bremen on Monday, saying it contradicts his party's version of what happened.

His party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), had initially said that Mr Magnitz was attacked with wooden bars by three individuals.

The AfD has acknowledged that initial reports of the incident appeared to be mistaken.

  • 11 Jan 2019