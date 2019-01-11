Swiss hotel avalanche clear-up
Swiss Alps avalanche: Workers clear snow from inside the hotel

Three people have been injured in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, which crashed into a hotel restaurant.

The guests are thought to have all been evacuated as heavy snow continues to sweep across Europe.

Rescuers searched the area on Friday in case anyone near the Hotel Säntis had been caught up in the avalanche.

