Aftermath of Paris gas explosion

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Building burning after Paris gas explosion.
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in a business in the centre of Paris after a powerful explosion which injured at least 20 people.
Read more: Paris 'gas explosion' causes casualties in city centre
-
12 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window