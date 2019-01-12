Emergency services battle heavy snow

Media player
Snow brings parts of Germany and Sweden to standstill
Parts of Europe have been brought to a standstill as snow made driving conditions perilous.
Trains were at a standstill on Friday in Germany and Sweden and schools were shut.
The Red Cross helped drivers stuck on a motorway in the southern German state of Bavaria and a nine-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree.
12 Jan 2019
