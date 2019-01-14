Vigils held to remember stabbed Polish mayor

Media player
Pawel Adamowicz: Vigils held to remember Gdansk mayor
Thousands are attending vigils for Pawel Adamowicz, the Gdansk mayor who was attacked at a charity event on Sunday.
Local people spoke of their shock at the death of the popular city leader, who was best known for his liberal politics.
14 Jan 2019
