Vigils held to remember stabbed Polish mayor
Pawel Adamowicz: Vigils held to remember Gdansk mayor

Thousands are attending vigils for Pawel Adamowicz, the Gdansk mayor who was attacked at a charity event on Sunday.

Local people spoke of their shock at the death of the popular city leader, who was best known for his liberal politics.

  • 14 Jan 2019
