Europe's worst snowfall in decades
More snow forecast as parts of Europe battle worst snowfall in decades

Parts of Europe have been hit by the worst snowfall in decades, with dozens dead in the last month alone.

In Austria, thousands were trapped on a ski resort overnight, while several others escaped an avalanche without injury.

More snow is forecast over the weekend, although it is not expected to be as heavy as previously seen.

  • 15 Jan 2019
