Irish government steps up no-deal plans

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ireland's no-deal Brexit plans 'now being implemented'
The Irish government is now putting plans in place should the UK leave the EU with no deal, Leo Varadkar has said.
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) said he would do everything he could to avoid no deal, but had to ensure the Republic of Ireland is fully prepared after MPs in the House of Commons rejected Theresa May's deal.
"These are no longer contingency plans, they are being implemented," he said.
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46891494/ireland-s-no-deal-brexit-plans-now-being-implementedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window