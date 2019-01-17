First Ukrainian soldier comes out as gay
The LGBT community in Ukraine is often under attack but one volunteer soldier has gone public about his sexuality.

Viktor Pylypenko, 31, decided to come out after hearing how the LGBT community was being talked about.

  • 17 Jan 2019
