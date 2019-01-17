Controlled avalanches in Swiss Alps
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Explosives trigger controlled avalanches in Swiss Alps

Helicopters drop explosives to prevent larger snowslides after heavy snowfall in the Swiss Alps.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Jan 2019