British people 'paying' for Brexit lies

The campaign to leave the European Union was "based on lies", and is something that the British public are now paying for, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

The issue of Brexit was causing a huge division among the British people, Mr Le Maire told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur, and was something he deeply regretted.

He said he hoped the British people and government would find a compromise to the deal that was currently on offer.

Both the Leave and Remain campaigns have accused each other of spreading misinformation during the referendum.

