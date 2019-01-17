'No point going to school if our world is dying'
Climate change: Belgium students skip school to demand action

Thousands of students have skipped school in Belgium to join a march greater demanding action on climate change.

About 12,5000 young people took part in Thursday's protest in Brussels. They have vowed to return to demonstrate every week until world leaders take notice.

