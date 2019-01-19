Mourners remember murdered Polish mayor
Video

Pawel Adamowicz: Mourners gather for mayor's funeral

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Pawel Adamowicz, the mayor of Gdansk fatally stabbed at a charity event last Sunday.

Large screens were set up around St Mary's Church in the city to broadcast Saturday's funeral service.

