'Look after Gdansk from heaven'

Thousands of Poles have been attending the funeral of Pawel Adamowicz, the mayor of Gdansk who was fatally stabbed last Sunday.

His wife and daughter were among those to pay tribute to Mr Adamowicz, who had served as the mayor of Gdansk for 20 years.

