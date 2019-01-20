Video shows fatal ski resort fire
Courchevel fire: Footage shows deadly blaze at French ski resort

Two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after a large fire broke out at the French ski resort of Courchevel.

The fire started before dawn on Sunday, in a building housing seasonal workers. In all, three buildings were affected.

The cause has not yet been identified.

