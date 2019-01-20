Video shows fatal ski resort fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Courchevel fire: Footage shows deadly blaze at French ski resort
Two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after a large fire broke out at the French ski resort of Courchevel.
The fire started before dawn on Sunday, in a building housing seasonal workers. In all, three buildings were affected.
The cause has not yet been identified.
Read more: Two killed in fire at French ski resort
-
20 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46938065/courchevel-fire-footage-shows-deadly-blaze-at-french-ski-resortRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window