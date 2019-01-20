Anger in Athens
Macedonia and Greece: Clashes flare over name change

Protesters have clashed with police in the Greek capital Athens over plans to rename Greece's northern neighbour, Macedonia.

The deal, which is yet to be approved, designates Greece's northern neighbour as the Republic of North Macedonia.

