Anger in Athens

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Macedonia and Greece: Clashes flare over name change
Protesters have clashed with police in the Greek capital Athens over plans to rename Greece's northern neighbour, Macedonia.
The deal, which is yet to be approved, designates Greece's northern neighbour as the Republic of North Macedonia.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
20 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46941220/macedonia-and-greece-clashes-flare-over-name-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window