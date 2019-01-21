Explosion sets ships ablaze off Crimea
Explosion sets ships ablaze in Kerch Strait off Crimea

A large fire involving two cargo vessels in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait has killed at least 10 sailors.

The blaze reportedly spread following an explosion as a gas tanker was refuelling another ship.

Some fourteen people were rescued after crew members jumped overboard.

