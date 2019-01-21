Explosion sets ships ablaze off Crimea

Media player
Explosion sets ships ablaze in Kerch Strait off Crimea
A large fire involving two cargo vessels in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait has killed at least 10 sailors.
The blaze reportedly spread following an explosion as a gas tanker was refuelling another ship.
Some fourteen people were rescued after crew members jumped overboard.
21 Jan 2019
