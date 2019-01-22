Ronaldo signs autograph on way to court
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo stopped to sign an autograph as he arrived at court in Madrid to face tax evasion charges which could result in an €18.8m (£16.6m) fine.

A judge refused the player's request to appear by video or to enter the building by car to avoid the spotlight.

He is widely expected to plead guilty in a pre-agreed deal that would hand him a 23-month jail sentence.

In Spain, convicts are usually not sent to jail for sentences under two years.

  • 22 Jan 2019
