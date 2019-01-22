Girls, 5, found after going walkabout in -45C

Media player
Video
Two five-year-old girls leave nursery unnoticed to step into bitter Siberian cold
Two five-year-old girls sneaked unnoticed from their nursery in Siberia and were missing in temperatures of -45C.
The two, who wanted to surprise their parents, suffered frostbite and hypothermia.
They walked out on one of the coldest days of the year before being found.
22 Jan 2019
